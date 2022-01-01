The Paranormal Activity franchise haunts (a.k.a. lands on) Paramount+. Photo: Paramount Players

This Month’s Highlight

Paranormal Activity franchise

Joining the Paramount+ Original Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin are the rest of the films that made this found-footage style ghost series so popular. The seven-film franchise has explored haunted houses, ghosts, demons, and even spun out into witches and cults. The Paranormal Activity franchise is basically the movie equivalent of a Halloween haunted house full of jump scares, if you’re into that sort of thing. (Streaming January 5.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — January 2022

Available January 5

Good Sam: Season 1

The Amazing Race: Season 33

Undercover Boss: Season 11

10 Cloverfield Lane

American Beauty

Amistad

An Officer and a Gentleman

Black Rain

Black Sunday

Blue Chips

Case 39

Charlie’s Angels

Commando

Commando (Director’s Cut)

Devil in a Blue Dress

Fire in the Sky

Footloose

Forces of Nature

G.I. Jane

Gimme Shelter

Head of State

Hidalgo

Home for the Holidays

Hondo

Hotel for Dogs

Hugo

Jacob’s Ladder

Last of the Mohicans

Lifeguard

Madonna: Truth or Dare

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Moulin Rouge

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Once Upon a Time in the West

Open Range

Panic Room

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Real Genius

Red Eye

Resident Evil

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Sidewalks of New York

Snow Day

The Foot Fist Way

The Machinist

The Rugrats Movie

The Stepford Wives

Trekkies 2

Scrooge

Three Days of the Condor

Waiting for Superman

What About Bob?

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

Wuthering Heights

Available January 6

Star Trek: Prodigy (New Episodes)

Indivisible Healing Hate

Available January 10

Black Bear

Available January 12

AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer: Season 3

Danger Force: Season 1

Danger Force Minisodes: Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 12

Available January 13

AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer: Season 3

Available January 19

Air Disasters: Season 16

Alternatino With Arturo Castro: Season 1

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader: Season 1

Australian Survivor: Seasons 1-3

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Season 5

Game of Clones: Season 1

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing: Season 1

Inside Hampton Court Palace: Season 1

Malawi Wildlife Rescue: Season 1

Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy

Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Season 3

Searching for Secrets: Season 1

Survivor New Zealand: Season 1

Survivor South Africa: Seasons 6-7

Tosh.0: Season 11

Vaxxed Nation

The End of the Storm

Available January 20

The Envoys

Available January 24

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked: Season 2

Available January 31

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards