This Month’s Highlight
Paranormal Activity franchise
Joining the Paramount+ Original Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin are the rest of the films that made this found-footage style ghost series so popular. The seven-film franchise has explored haunted houses, ghosts, demons, and even spun out into witches and cults. The Paranormal Activity franchise is basically the movie equivalent of a Halloween haunted house full of jump scares, if you’re into that sort of thing. (Streaming January 5.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — January 2022
Available January 5
Good Sam: Season 1
The Amazing Race: Season 33
Undercover Boss: Season 11
10 Cloverfield Lane
American Beauty
Amistad
An Officer and a Gentleman
Black Rain
Black Sunday
Blue Chips
Case 39
Charlie’s Angels
Commando
Commando (Director’s Cut)
Devil in a Blue Dress
Fire in the Sky
Footloose
Forces of Nature
G.I. Jane
Gimme Shelter
Head of State
Hidalgo
Home for the Holidays
Hondo
Hotel for Dogs
Hugo
Jacob’s Ladder
Last of the Mohicans
Lifeguard
Madonna: Truth or Dare
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Moulin Rouge
Mr. Holland’s Opus
Once Upon a Time in the West
Open Range
Panic Room
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Real Genius
Red Eye
Resident Evil
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Sidewalks of New York
Snow Day
The Foot Fist Way
The Machinist
The Rugrats Movie
The Stepford Wives
Trekkies 2
Scrooge
Three Days of the Condor
Waiting for Superman
What About Bob?
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
Wuthering Heights
Available January 6
Star Trek: Prodigy (New Episodes)
Indivisible Healing Hate
Available January 10
Black Bear
Available January 12
AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer: Season 3
Danger Force: Season 1
Danger Force Minisodes: Season 1
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 12
Available January 13
Available January 19
Air Disasters: Season 16
Alternatino With Arturo Castro: Season 1
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader: Season 1
Australian Survivor: Seasons 1-3
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Season 5
Game of Clones: Season 1
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing: Season 1
Inside Hampton Court Palace: Season 1
Malawi Wildlife Rescue: Season 1
Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy
Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Season 3
Searching for Secrets: Season 1
Survivor New Zealand: Season 1
Survivor South Africa: Seasons 6-7
Tosh.0: Season 11
Vaxxed Nation
The End of the Storm
Available January 20
The Envoys
Available January 24
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked: Season 2
Available January 31
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
