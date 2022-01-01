now streaming

New on Paramount+: January 2022

The Paranormal Activity franchise haunts (a.k.a. lands on) Paramount+. Photo: Paramount Players
This Month’s Highlight

Paranormal Activity franchise

Joining the Paramount+ Original Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin are the rest of the films that made this found-footage style ghost series so popular. The seven-film franchise has explored haunted houses, ghosts, demons, and even spun out into witches and cults. The Paranormal Activity franchise is basically the movie equivalent of a Halloween haunted house full of jump scares, if you’re into that sort of thing. (Streaming January 5.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — January 2022

Available January 5

Good Sam: Season 1
The Amazing Race: Season 33
Undercover Boss: Season 11
10 Cloverfield Lane
American Beauty
Amistad
An Officer and a Gentleman
Black Rain
Black Sunday
Blue Chips
Case 39
Charlie’s Angels
Commando
Commando (Director’s Cut)
Devil in a Blue Dress
Fire in the Sky
Footloose
Forces of Nature
G.I. Jane
Gimme Shelter
Head of State
Hidalgo
Home for the Holidays
Hondo
Hotel for Dogs
Hugo
Jacob’s Ladder
Last of the Mohicans
Lifeguard
Madonna: Truth or Dare
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Moulin Rouge
Mr. Holland’s Opus
Once Upon a Time in the West
Open Range
Panic Room
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Real Genius
Red Eye
Resident Evil
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Sidewalks of New York
Snow Day
The Foot Fist Way
The Machinist
The Rugrats Movie
The Stepford Wives
Trekkies 2
Scrooge
Three Days of the Condor
Waiting for Superman
What About Bob?
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
Wuthering Heights

Available January 6

Star Trek: Prodigy (New Episodes)
Indivisible Healing Hate

Available January 10

Black Bear

Available January 12

AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer: Season 3
Danger Force: Season 1
Danger Force Minisodes: Season 1
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 12

Available January 13

AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer: Season 3

Available January 19

Air Disasters: Season 16
Alternatino With Arturo Castro: Season 1
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader: Season 1
Australian Survivor: Seasons 1-3
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Season 5
Game of Clones: Season 1
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing: Season 1
Inside Hampton Court Palace: Season 1
Malawi Wildlife Rescue: Season 1
Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy
Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Season 3
Searching for Secrets: Season 1
Survivor New Zealand: Season 1
Survivor South Africa: Seasons 6-7
Tosh.0: Season 11
Vaxxed Nation
The End of the Storm

Available January 20

The Envoys

Available January 24

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked: Season 2

Available January 31

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

