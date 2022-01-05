For Nicolas Cage, ‘Karaoke Was Like Therapy’

Quick, where were you when you first saw the scene in which Sailor serenades Lula? Photo: The Samuel Goldwyn Company

So Nicolas Cage, Andrew Garfield, Luke Wilson, Jonathan Majors, Peter Dinklage, and Simon Rex walk into a bar Hollywood Reporter actor roundtable. It doesn’t take long before a couple of them start saying lofty, feely things about how acting is like their therapy. But then Cage chimes in, saying, “Well, yeah, for me, karaoke was like therapy until someone videotaped my punk-rock version of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ and it went everywhere, and I said, ‘I’m not going to karaoke anymore.’”

Doesn’t that just break your heart? He’s referring to a video from April 2019, filmed in L.A.’s Koreatown directly after he got married and divorced from Erika Koike within four days. The guy was just trying to work some stuff out. It was like Adam Driver singing “Being Alive” in Marriage Story, but not for nerds.

Garfield has the best reply, saying, “Don’t steal the gift from the world. You need to keep giving,” to which Cage says, “Well, singing is therapy, I think. Absolutely. Karaoke’s supposed to be private. It’s like a prayer.” Maybe that’s why Cage bought two castles in the 2000s: The walls are fortified, and the acoustics are to die for.