Nicole Byer Has A Lot of Questions About Spider-Man

There’s A LOT to keep up with in the MCU and it’s almost impossible to expect a casual fan to understand it all. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, comedian Nicole Byer (from Why Won’t You Date Me?, Nailed It!, Grand Crew, and now Wipeout!) explains that she’s not super familiar with Marvel movies. In her podcast Newcomers, Byer and her co-host Lauren Lapkus review pop culture staples they haven’t seen before, like Fast and Furious and Tyler Perry films. Byer explains that she’s only seen one Marvel movie, Black Panther. “I’ve seen Black Panther because I’m Black; we had to! Otherwise, we’d lose our card,” joked Byer. She did see the most recent Spider-Man film, No Way Home, and was very confused about the cast in the movie, revealing she was surprised to see Jamie Foxx. Byer saw a photo of a disheveled Foxx, who reprised his role as Electro, and asked her friend, “What plot point brought this man to look like that?” She was confused on why he was the villain because “he didn’t seem that mean.” Byer wanted to discuss with Fallon about that moment in the film, but Fallon didn’t leave any room for spoilers, despite the movie coming out over a month ago. Hopefully, Byer and Lapkus can elaborate more on Marvel moments if they decide to take a deep dive into the MCU in a future season of Newcomers.

Related