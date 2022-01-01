‘No More Broke Dick’ in 2022, Vows Dulcé Sloan on CNN

Photo: WireImage

Comedian Dulcé Sloan spoke truth to power during her appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve programming last night, and we are all the better for it. In what was indisputably the highlight of CNN’s live broadcast, Sloan told hosts Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota, live from their celebration in New Orleans, that her resolution for 2022 was “no more broke dick.” Off Lemon and Camerota’s confused faces, Sloan clarified in no uncertain terms, “No more broke dick. No more penis from a man that has no money” (emphasis mine). Lemon, who infamously gets absolutely toasted during CNN’s annual broadcast, had to ask a follow-up question: “Did you say broke dick?” “Yes!” Sloan confirmed, adding in case of confusion, “To anyone who is acquiring male genitalia, it needs to be attached to someone who can also fly you to the Caribbean.” Sloan’s delivery of this pointer alone is a blessing. Watch the full clip below.

“You know what my resolution is for 2022? No more broke dick.” CNN is wylin 😭😭😭 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/tSZtURxhRW — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 1, 2022