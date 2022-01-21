Oscar Futures: Can Power of the Dog Break the Netflix Curse?

Up

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion’s Western officially surpassed Roma in precursor awards this week, and while most of those came from critics’ groups with zero overlap with the Academy, the comparison is instructive. Roma took Best Director, but missed out on the top prize thanks in part to Netflix skeptics within the Academy. The big question for POTD is whether two pandemic seasons have worn down traditionalists’ streaming fears or only heightened their desire to champion the theatrical experience. Still, Dog’s appearance at this week’s USC Scripter nominations, a key bellwether for Adapted Screenplay, is a reminder of its potency. The road to Best Picture runs through Director and Screenplay, and Campion has a fair shot at picking up both.