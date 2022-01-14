Oscar Futures: How SAG’s Shocking Snubs Shook Up the Race

Earlier this season, I pegged House of Gucci as potentially this year’s Hustlers — a meme-able crowd-pleaser that gets dinged by awards voters for its lack of prestige. What that analysis neglected to consider was that Hustlers was directed by an up-and-coming filmmaker and was about strippers, whereas Gucci is directed by a four-time Oscar nominee and is about incredibly wealthy Italian people. The prestige was baked in! Those of us who thought the Gucc’ was cooked are eating crow this week, as Ridley Scott’s fashion melodrama showed up big at the BAFTA longlists and tied Power of the Dog for the most SAG nominations . With strong support from the Academy’s largest branch, and a not-totally-depressing box office, is this our elusive tenth nominee?

Down

West Side Story

For years, Oscarologists loved to tell you that missing a Best Cast nom at SAG was the secret death of a film’s Best Picture hopes, but that stat’s faded recently: The Shape of Water, Green Book, and Nomadland all won without it. However, those films all got their due from SAG elsewhere, as did The Power of the Dog, this year’s other big ensemble snub. Not so with West Side Story, which could only score a lone nomination for Ariana DeBose. Screener access was apparently an issue, but even so, a self-inflicted wound is not ideal for a film that aspires to be a major contender. And with the Golden Globes going Twitter-only, I doubt WSS’s big wins there are the best medicine.