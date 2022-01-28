Oscar Futures: Who’s in the Lead As Voting Begins?

Up

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Thursday brought an explosion of guild nominations, as the producers, editors, writers, and directors all weighed in. And surprise, surprise, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s scrappy musical showed up at all of them. Some caveats: Miranda’s DGA recognition came in the first-time director field, TTB was slotted in the easier Comedy category at the ACE Eddies, and heavyweights like The Power of the Dog and The Lost Daughter were ineligible at the WGAs. Even so, such a widespread show of support bodes well for the underdog’s chances of getting off the Best Picture bubble. I’d wondered if the Off Broadway adaptation was too niche to appeal to the industry at large, but it seems Hollywood agrees with weirdos on Twitter — Andrew Garfield really did put his whole Garfussy into this film.