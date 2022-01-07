Oscar Futures: Could Nicolas Cage Surprise Us in Best Actor?

The next step in No Way Home’s unlikely Oscar campaign: pundits attempting to publicly shame the Academy into rewarding its record-breaking grosses with a Best Picture nomination. Will it work? Our friend Kyle Buchanan throws cold water on the idea, calling the sequel “more of a storytelling and scheduling feat than some sort of artistic stunner.” All I’ll say is that existential peril has a way of clarifying the mind.

If No Way Home doesn’t nab the tenth spot, what does? One popular pick is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, an amiable contender that is almost impossible to dislike. The films that sneak into Best Picture tend to do so on the back of a splashy central performance, and Andrew Garfield’s sprightly turn as Jonathan Larson certainly fits the bill. But I remain skeptical that the film has a broad enough base to break through here; something like Being the Ricardos, though a worse film overall, just feels like it has more routes to recognition. Watch Sunday’s Golden Globes — wait, you can’t — to see if TTB has juice outside Garfield.