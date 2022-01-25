Disney’s Live-Action Snow White ‘Makes No Sense’ to Peter Dinklage

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures & Universal Pictures

Peter Dinklage has questioned Disney’s decision to create a live-action version of Snow White, which he described as a “fucking backwards story.” During a January 24 episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, the Cyrano actor, who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, said that he has a front row seat to “a lot of hypocrisy going on.” When asked to provide an example, Dinklage pointed to the upcoming remake that stars Rachel Zegler as the titular princess. “They were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,” he said. “But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but you’re still making that fucking backwards story of seven dwarfs living in a cave together.”

Dinklage added that he has love and respect for Zegler and the people involved who thought they were doing the right thing. “But I’m just like, what are you doing?” he said. Later during the podcast, he told Maron that he would be “all in” for a retelling of Snow White with a “fucked up, cool, progressive spin.” Disney did not immediately respond to Vulture’s request for comment. The live-action Snow White is scheduled to begin production this year, and a release date has not been announced yet.