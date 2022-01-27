PGA Noms Boost Tick, Tick … Boom! and Being the Ricardos Oscar Odds

Photo: Amazon; Netflix

The Producers Guild of America Awards are kind of an awards season Punxsutawney (cine)Phil(e). The recipient of the organization’s Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has gone on to win Best Picture at the Oscars for 22 of the past 32 years. Today, the PGA released its list of nominees across ten categories in film and television. The list boosts the chances of Being the Ricardos and Tick, Tick … Boom! receiving Best Picture nominations, while the lack of a nomination for Spider-Man: No Way Home does not bode well for the box-office-smash superhero film’s Oscar chances. Also notable: a nomination for Dave Chappelle’s The Closer??? The PGA will hold its 33rd awards ceremony Saturday, March 19. See the full list of nominees below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale (season four)

The Morning Show (season two)

Squid Game (season one)

Succession (season three)

Yellowstone (season four)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Cobra Kai (seasons three and four)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (season 11)

Hacks (season one)

Only Murders in the Building (season one)

Ted Lasso (season two)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited-Series Television

Dopesick

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Single All the Way

Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free — The Making of Wildflowers

Award for Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction Television

60 Minutes (season 54)

Allen v. Farrow (season one)

The Beatles: Get Back (season one)

Queer Eye (season six)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (season one)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up, and Talk Television

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (season 27)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season eight)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (season seven)

Saturday Night Live (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game and Competition Television

America’s Got Talent (season 16)

Nailed It! (seasons five and six)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 13)

Top Chef (season 18)

The Voice (season 20)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire