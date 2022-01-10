Some of the Pussycat Dolls Say They Didn’t Know Their Reunion Tour Was Canceled

Photo: Nicky Johnston/Comic Relief/Getty Images

Call it Scherzinger’s cat: Some of the Pussycat Dolls say they didn’t know if the reunion tour was happening or not — until lead singer Nicole Scherzinger posted about it on social media. “We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled,” members Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta wrote in a joint Instagram statement on January 8. “As of now, there has been no official notification of that. Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.” The pair added that they had “big dreams” for the group’s brand to expand, “creating the music so all of our voices could be heard, which would be true female empowerment.”

The Pussycat Dolls reunited in February 2020 to release a comeback single, “React.” A reunion tour — featuring Scherzinger, Bachar, Sutta, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt — was scheduled to start in April 2020, though that obviously didn’t happen due to COVID-19. In a January 7 Instagram story, Scherzinger explained that due to “ever evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic,” the tour would be canceled. “I can’t put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us,” she wrote.

Back in September 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Pussycat Dolls’ founding choreographer, Robin Antin, had filed a lawsuit claiming that Scherzinger threatened to drop out of the tour if she wasn’t given a majority share and full creative control of the group’s relaunch. An attorney for Scherzinger called the claims “ludicrous and false,” and alleged that Antin was trying to “trade on Nicole’s hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole.” A day after Scherzinger posted that the tour had been canceled, Antin wrote in an Instagram statement, “There are truths to this situation, I just hope one day they see the light.” It feels like all these conversations did not need to happen on Instagram, but we’re guessing this is one group that doesn’t have a group chat.

Nicole Scherzinger announces The Pussycat Dolls tour is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/HESKLAwqk5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2022