Queer Eye Cast Fights for the Right to Say ‘Butt’ on TV

“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”― George Orwell, cue a funky music transition as Antoni Porowski is shirtless while giving a dog a bath.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the cast of Queer Eye went head to toe with Fallon, JB Smoove, Questlove, and James Poyser in a game of Search Party to guess the internet’s most popular search results. When posed with the question, “Do guys like it when you touch their ___?”, the Queer Eye team debated over whether they can guess, “Butt”. As Antoni chanted “Butt!” over and over again, Jonathan Van Ness questioned whether or not “Butt” would be an acceptable answer for the game. “I don’t think that’s allowed. [Steve Higgins] said it’s a TV-” they exclaimed before Antoni jumped in with, “Butt’s fine!” Earlier in the game, Fallon had to cut off the crew from talking about “handies” when discussing an answer. “You can’t say any of those words!” warned Fallon as he held back laughter as Higgins yelled, “It’s a family show!”

While “butt” is not included in the “Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television”, it was not a winning answer and the Queer Eye crew lost the game. However, if we learned anything from the positivity of their show, is that winning doesn’t matter and it’s about fighting for a noble cause: saying butt on television!