Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rachel Zegler has apologized for using Britney Spears’ feud with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as material for a monologue. “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always,” Zegler tweeted. “While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone.” The West Side Story actress had performed a dramatic rendition of a January 14 tweet in which Britney denied trapping Jamie Lynn in a room with a knife as children. Britney claimed that her sister was peddling “crazy lies” to sell copies of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. While Britney later clarified that she loves her sister “unconditionally,” the pair still disagree about whether Jamie Lynn was supportive during Britney’s restrictive, 13-year conservatorship. “This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time,” Zegler concluded in her apology statement. “Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable.”

Rachel Zegler did a monologue of Britney’s notes tweet dragging Jamie Lynn pic.twitter.com/pcp3usWNQX — Mich (@mich_____00) January 16, 2022

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone. (1/2) — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 17, 2022

This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable. (2/2) — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 17, 2022