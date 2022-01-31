Rihanna Is Pregnant and Not With #R9

Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It’s not a clothing line. It’s not an album. It’s not even a new shade of lipstick. Cool auntie Robyn Rihanna Fenty is pregnant with her first child and, somehow, it’s not ours. She announced the news the only way global icons know how, with a glamorous maternity photoshoot — baby bump draped in jewels under a pink puffer jacket — that will be worn as a Halloween costume for years to come. She and her partner, A$AP Rocky, were photographed in Harlem, confirming rumors that her fans had been so feverishly following. The couple’s relationship was confirmed back in November 2020, months after Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel. Now we know why the friends to lovers to parents haven’t been making music together. They’ve been busy making a baby. Meanwhile, Rihanna has been, to paraphrase Lady Gaga, pregnant with her highly anticipated ninth album for years. Congratulations to the Rihanna Navy! You’ve been begging Rihanna to deliver!