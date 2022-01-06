Saturday Night Live Returns in 2022 With Ariana DeBose and Roddy Ricch

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

She’s gonna rock it up tonight — well, Saturday night, that is. West Side Story star Ariana DeBose is hosting Saturday Night Live on January 15, the first show of 2022. DeBose plays Anita in the 2021 Steven Spielberg remake of the classic musical and has also performed on Broadway in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s experiment, Hamilton. Rapper-singer Roddy Ricch, who released his second album, Live Life Fast, in December, will be the musical guest. The show comes after SNL’s low-key end to 2021. The final episode was missing multiple cast members and many crew members due to COVID-19 cases and exposures. Paul Rudd hosted, but musical guest Charli XCX was unable to perform. Now, SNL is full steam ahead, promising new shows on January 22 and 29 to continue the series’ 47th season. Theater kids, it’s your year.