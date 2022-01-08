Sinéad O’Connor Confirms Death of 17-Year-Old Son

Photo: Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Musician Sinéad O’Connor confirmed the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor, two days after he reportedly went missing. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” tweeted O’Connor on Friday. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.” Earlier in the week, she posted a message for her son asking him to come home. “This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station,” wrote O’Connor. She also criticized Ireland’s the Child and Family Agency for not informing her of her son’s death and her son’s hospital for “[letting] him out of their grasp” after “two severe suicide attempts.” She shared her son with Irish folk musician Dónal Lunny.

