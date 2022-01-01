Betty White’s 2010 Episode of SNL Will Air Tonight

Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

As the nation continues to mourn the loss of Betty White, it’s almost impossible to not take a moment to laugh with her during one of her many famous cameo appearances. White became the oldest person to host Saturday Night Live at the age of 88. A spokesperson for Saturday Night Live confirmed that they will air an encore telecast of Betty White’s Mother’s Day episode with musical guest Jay-Z during the 11:30 p.m. timeslot tonight. The episode includes former cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, and Rachel Dratch as well as 2010 cast members Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Andy Samberg, and Jason Sudeikis. Jay-Z dedicated his performance of “Young Forever” to “the most incredible Betty White.”

A Facebook campaign (yes, it really was 2010) recruited hundreds of thousands of fans to petition to have White host SNL after a viral Snickers bar campaign. During its original premiere, the episode drew over 12 million viewers. White won an Emmy for “Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series” for her performance on the late-night sketch show. Several former SNL members shared fond memories of her yesterday including Seth Meyers and Tracy Morgan.

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021