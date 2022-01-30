Spotify to Add Content Warnings to Podcasts Discussing COVID-19

Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

In response to the growing protest against Spotify’s platforming of Joe Rogan, Spotify announced on Sunday that content advisories will be added to “any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19.” Per Spotify’s statement, the advisory will “direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub,” which will provide resources and information from “scientists, physicians, academics, and public-health authorities.” The statement adds that the advisories will take effect “in the coming days.” In addition to the new advisories, Spotify announced that it will publish its longstanding platform rules and “raise awareness around what’s acceptable and help creators understand their accountability.”

The announcement follows Neil Young and Joni Mitchell’s exit from the platform last week in protest against Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which has spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines throughout the pandemic. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” Young wrote. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.” Since Young and Mitchell’s exit, author Brené Brown has announced that she will stop releasing podcasts on Spotify “until further notice,” and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who signed an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify in December of 2020, “expressed [their] concerns to Spotify” in a statement on Sunday.