Here Are the Winners of the No Audience, No Broadcast Golden Globes

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For the first time in years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s big to-do, the Golden Globes, were not broadcast on NBC. There wasn’t even an audience for the night’s festivities, with the HFPA citing COVID concerns as the reason (and not, as Variety reported, because they had tried and failed to secure celeb presenters). The Globes were booted from NBC last year due to controversy after controversy. As we said earlier, even an un-televised Globes may still be a good prognosticator for Oscars gold later this year. Good news for SNL host to-be Ariana DeBose and West Side Story in general, Encanto, and The Power of the Dog — just some of the night’s big winners.

On the TV side of things, Jeremy Strong and O Yeong-su won for Succession and Squid Game. Hacks won Best Comedy as well as an award for Jean Smart. Jason Sudeikis won for Ted Lasso, but alas with no seemingly zooted acceptance speech this time. The full list of winners is below.

Motion Pictures

Best Motion Picture - Drama: The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best Motion Picture - Animated: Encanto

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language: Drive My Car

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director - Motion Picture: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best Original Score - Motion Picture: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song - Motion Picture: “No Time to Die” -Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, No Time to Die

Television

Best Television Series - Drama: Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Drama: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -Drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television: O Yeong-Su, Squid Game