Here Are the Winners of the No Audience, No Broadcast Golden Globes

For the first time in years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s big to-do, the Golden Globes, were not broadcast on NBC. There wasn’t even an audience for the night’s festivities, with the HFPA citing COVID concerns as the reason (and not, as Variety reported, because they had tried and failed to secure celeb presenters). The Globes were booted from NBC last year due to controversy after controversy. As we said earlier, even an un-televised Globes may still be a good prognosticator for Oscars gold later this year. Good news for SNL host to-be Ariana DeBose and West Side Story in general, Encanto, and The Power of the Dog — just some of the night’s big winners.
On the TV side of things, Jeremy Strong and O Yeong-su won for Succession and Squid Game. Hacks won Best Comedy as well as an award for Jean Smart. Jason Sudeikis won for Ted Lasso, but alas with no seemingly zooted acceptance speech this time. The full list of winners is below.
Motion Pictures
Best Motion Picture - Drama: The Power of the Dog
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Will Smith, King Richard
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
Best Motion Picture - Animated: Encanto
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language: Drive My Car
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Director - Motion Picture: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Best Original Score - Motion Picture: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Original Song - Motion Picture: “No Time to Die” -Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, No Time to Die
Television
Best Television Series - Drama: Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Drama: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -Drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Hacks
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television: Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television: O Yeong-Su, Squid Game