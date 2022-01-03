RM and Jin of BTS Test Positive for COVID

Photo: Steve Ferdman for Elvis Duran/Getty Images

Troops of the BTS Army got some unpleasant news Christmas Eve: Suga has COVID. According to The Guardian, the singer tested positive in South Korea on Friday after returning from concerts in the U.S. He was already quarantining and hadn’t come in recent close contact with his bandmates. Suga, whose birth name is Min Yoon-gi, is double vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. BTS is currently taking an “extended period of rest” after a super busy 2021. In November, the band had their first in-person concert since COVID hit in Los Angeles. They also recently performed a crosswalk concert on The Late Late Show With James Corden. A concert in Seoul is planned for March, barring further pandemic surprises.

Update, Saturday, December 25 at 9:37 a.m.: BTS members RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas, Bighit has announced. The news comes a day after their fellow member Suga also tested positive for the virus. According to the statement posted on HYBE Corporation’s social media platform Weverse, RM is currently not experiencing symptoms, while Jin is exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a light fever. Both members are double vaccinated and underwent PCR testing and self-quarantine upon returning to South Korea. Neither had contact with any other members of BTS since returning, and both are currently undergoing self-treatment at home.

Update January 2: Bighit has announced that Suga has made a full recovery. “Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities,” the music company said in a Weverse statement. “Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.”