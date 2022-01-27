Condolences to Silicon Valley: A new series about turbulent tech bros is premiering on Showtime on February 27. In the new Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber trailer, the rideshare company’s founder and former CEO, Travis Kalanick, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, yells out “I am the company!” in the back of a car before thwacking the seat with nuclear might. “We are disruptors because that is what revolution requires,” Gordon-Levitt says, channeling Kalanick’s God complex alongside a voice-over proclaiming “We are kings! Gods!” while backhanding various furniture items and upholstery so you know he’s all riled up.

The first season of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber centers around Uber’s scandal-ridden rise to the forefront of the tech industry. JGL is joined by acting veterans Kyle Chandler, who plays Texan venture capitalist Bill Gurley, and Uma Thurman, who owns a transatlantic accent as Uber board member and HuffPost founder Arianna Huffington. Showrunners Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Beth Schacter adapted season one from New York Times journalist Mike Isaac’s book of the same title. With a list of scandals so long Business Insider had to itemize just 49 of its biggest, Uber’s history could be its own six-season drama.