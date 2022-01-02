The Mack Star Max Julien Has Died at 88

Photo: YouTube

Max Julien, who starred opposite Richard Pryor in the 1973 blaxploitation classic The Mack, died early on New Years Day, his wife, Arabella Chavers, told the Hollywood Reporter. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward,” Julien’s representatives told TMZ on Saturday. “He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.’” He was 88.

Julien, a classically-trained theater actor, began his career on the off-Broadway circuit before starring opposite Jack Nicholson in 1968’s Psych-Out and Candice Bergen in 1970’s Getting Straight. He is most well-known for his iconic role as the ambitious pimp Goldie in the hugely popular 1973 film The Mack. “He’s still the hero to this day,” Julien said of Goldie in the 2002 documentary Mackin’ Ain’t Easy. “Because of that … indomitable spirit that he has, that ‘you cannot stop me,’ and ‘you cannot mash me down without me coming back at you.’” Goldie went on to become a widely-used hip-hop reference point, with his dialogue sampled by the likes of Snoop Dogg, Public Enemy, and LL Cool J. Numerous hip-hop and R&B stars, including Diddy and Too Short, have cited Goldie as inspiration for their public personas. Julien also starred in 1968’s Uptight, as well as The Black Klansman, Mod Squad, and How to Be Player.

Producer Russell Simmons paid tribute to Julien on Instagram, writing, “My dear friend and incredibly talented actor writer and spirit guide has left his body. He was one of the most beloved people by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife arabella. rip big bro you will be missed and im sure God will receive you with open arms.” David F. Walker, a comic book writer and friend of Julien’s, added, “I met Max back in 1996. He was a great human being, and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic… R.I.P.”