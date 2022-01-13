The Tonight Show: Watch Lewis Black Go Off on QAnon

Which do you think Lewis Black is more upset by: QAnon or bean bag chairs? The answer may surprise you. Black went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to do Fallon’s regular “Wheel of Opinions” seg. Topics discussed included Vaccines (he’d bathe in them if he could), bean bag chairs (You eat beans, you don’t sit on them), and and social media in general (“If you make something up, and you believe it, then you are crazy.”). Black also said he’d been taking ashwagandha to calm down. Fat lot of good that’s doing. PS: don’t tell Q, but Black has been in regular communication with the very much alive JFK Jr., and he thinks those guys are friggin’ clowns.

