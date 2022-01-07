The Sun Rises on the Weeknd’s Dawn FM

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Weeknd’s newest album, Dawn FM, has risen. Described as “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd,” the album features a number of artists, including Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and After Hours producer Oneohtrix Point Never. B.F.F. and neighbor Jim Carrey is featured on the album and was “thrilled to play a part in his symphony.” For record collectors, the album release includes two collector’s-edition covers for Dawn FM’s CD and vinyl editions designed by artist Robert Beatty. The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, welcomed Dawn FM Thursday night by hosting a Twitch live stream with Amazon Music.

The singer first teased the release on New Year’s Day with a screenshot of a conversation with his creative director, La Mar Taylor. “Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout. Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people,” Tesfaye wrote in the post. While he has collaborated on singles with many artists during the past year, including FKA twigs and Post Malone, the Weeknd hasn’t released a solo album since April 2020’s After Hours.