Congrats to The White Lotus Season-Two Cast on Its Alleged Italian Vacation

Despite the inevitably negative Tripadvisor reviews that probably followed the incidents of season one, more and more people are checking in to The White Lotus. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actors F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson have joined the cast of the HBO show’s second season as series regulars. It was previously reported that Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza will also be joining the ensemble, and Jennifer Coolidge will be making her rightful return. THR’s sources say the second season will take place at a White Lotus resort in Italy, so congrats to all of these people on getting to film somewhere beautiful. We even got character descriptions for the new recruits that led us to believe the second season will keep exploring themes like intergenerational masculinity crisis and the dark truths of girlbossery:

Abraham will play “Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson.”

DiMarco will be said grandson, “a recent college grad” (Imperioli was previously announced as the middle generation in this lineup).

Hollander will be “Quentin, an English expat who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew.”

And Richardson will play “Portia, a young woman who is traveling with her boss.”

It’s all so delightfully murder-mystery party, is it not?