Tom Brady Might Retire from NFL After 22 Seasons

According to the NFL, Tom Brady will announce that he is retiring from football after twenty-two seasons. While Brady has not made a formal statement yet, he finished the post-season playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday and is preparing to make a formal announcement, per ESPN. Sportswriter Adam Schefter analyzed retirement with ESPN, sharing that on Brady’s podcast Let’s Go!, Brady expressed wanting to retire soon to be able to spend time with family. For twenty seasons, Brady played for the New England Patriots, helping the team score their first Super Bowl Championship in 2002. He recently left the New England Patriots in 2020, moving onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning them a Super Bowl championship the same year. In total, Brady has earned seven Super Bowl wins and holds five Super Bowl MVP titles. ESPN also shared that Brady will “shift his focus to new endeavors.” What might a retired football legend do, you may ask? He can make a return to television by hosting Saturday Night Live again or competing on Dancing With The Stars. He does have dance moves that could use some professional feedback.

