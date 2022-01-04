Oh, Crap! A New Uncharted Clip Just Dropped!

If you’re like me, you’ve played hours and hours of the Uncharted video game series. Are some of the hours because I’m bad at the shooting/fighting parts and have to keep restarting the mission? Maybe, who’s to say, you’re not my Playstation! Regardless of how skilled you are at video games, you just need your eyes to watch a newly released extended scene from the upcoming Uncharted film starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan. The clip draws inspiration from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception’s plane fight, where Drake sneaks onto a cargo plane, leading to a shoot-out (and walking across a desert for what feels like forever). Uncharted premieres in theaters on February 18, 2022, and is based on the best-selling Naughty Dog video games.

Holland is no stranger to beloved franchises, starring in a little cinematic universe as Spider-Man. He replaced Wahlberg, who was initially cast as the treasure hunter in 2010, as the film had many delays in development. Fans initially rallied early on to cast Nathan Fillion as Drake, and while that may not have worked out, they can still see Fillion star as Nate in the fan-made film based on the video games.