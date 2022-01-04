Tristan Thompson Confirms He Had a Son With Woman Who Is Not Khloé Kardashian

Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

True has a new half-brother, Tristan Thompson confirmed in an Instagram story on January 3. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.” The NBA player previously admitted that he had sex with Nichols, but contested that the child was his. Thompson has claimed that the child, born on December 1, was conceived in March — the same month that he appeared to publicly get back together with Khloé Kardashian. Thompson and Kardashian, who share a fraught relationship history and 3-year-old daughter True, reportedly dated until June. Nichols, who is suing Thompson for child support and reimbursements related to her pregnancy, has maintained that the baby was conceived in April.

Thompson wrote in his Instagram statement that he wanted to apologize “to everyone he’s hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal,” both publicly and privately. He also specifically apologized to Kardashian in a separate story, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.” Thompson, who has cheated on Kardashian before, claimed that his actions have not aligned with the way he views her. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think,” he wrote. “Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” Kardashian didn’t immediately post any response on social media to her ex’s message. Perhaps she’s waiting to share her reaction on the Kardashians’ next reality show.

