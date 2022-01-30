Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang Are SNL’s Foremost Trend Forecasters

Saturday Night Live gave us a match made in heaven in the form of Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as “trend forecasters” during last night’s “Weekend Update.” Bryant and Yang, dressed in what can only be described as the best of Met Gala 2016, stopped by the Update desk to educate viewers on the latest in “fashion trends,” “men trends,” and “baby trends.” The two tell us what’s in before passionately explaining what’s out, in a manner reminiscent of a truncated I Don’t Think So, Honey. For men, they note, “Out: movie posters as decor.” For babies, “Out: Dumping in their pants and saying nothing.” These two should guest-edit the Approval Matrix. Bryant and Yang can clearly make each other laugh, with both nearly breaking at multiple points throughout their appearance. Their joyful scorn is contagious, and hopefully this isn’t the last we’ll be seeing of the trend forecasters this season. Watch the full bit above.

