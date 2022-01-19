Watch Bill Murray Give an Surprise Concert in Washington Square Park

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

A grim portent of the twee revival: Bill Murray is being spontaneously cheeky again. Murray was spotted by fans, video creator Nicolas Heller, and Page Six in Washington Square Park Wednesday afternoon. He joined cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez in renditions of “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s poem “Dog,” and “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story. Rachel Zegler is shaking. Conspicuously present for the show were the producers of a concert doc about Mr. Murray, New Worlds, which shows Ghostbustin’-Ass Murray performing at the Acropolis in Athens. The scene (which include housewife Carole Radziwill) was broken up by the fuzz. “The cops say we have to turn off the microphones,” Murray said. “Let’s rip this place apart!”

