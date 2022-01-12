Watch Boys Say the Dumbest Things on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! makes good use of its Hollywood Blvd. shooting location. Very often, the show will do man-on-the-street things that, because the interlocutor is a random producer, the average tourist does not connect with Kimmel. “Sure, I’ll give my honest opinion on a news story I’ve never heard a thing about,” they say. “It’s not like it’s for a very popular network comedy show that is intentionally looking for dummies to make asses of themselves.” Have you been on Hollywood Blvd.? You’d jump into any camera crew’s trap if it got you away from the Jack Sparrows and people selling mixtapes. In honor of the rise in DIY and telemedicine in America, the JKL team asked men what they knew about women’s anatomy. It may or may not surprise you to find out they know jack shit.

