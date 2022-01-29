Florence Pugh Is Finally Cooking on Her Instagram Story Again

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Long time no story. Florence Pugh returned on January 28 with a new installment of her irregularly-scheduled Instagram Story cooking show, “Cooking With Flo.” “First of all, I’m sorry it’s taken so long,” she said. “Second of all, I’m so happy to be back.” This time around, the Don’t Worry Darling star balanced her phone on some avocados and filmed herself making some courgetti, which are noodles made out of a courgette (known on this side of the pond as a zucchini). Swaying to music in her kitchen with a glass of wine, Pugh explained that the recipe involved a “spicy fresh vegetable-y tomato-y sauce.”

As she started cooking, she said she could feel that 2022 would be a good year “in the energy, in the atmosphere.” When she forgot to add salami when she planned to, her optimism still didn’t waver. “That’s the best thing about one-pot cooking,” Pugh said, managing to turn the mistake into philosophical advice. “Sometimes you have to use two pots. Sometimes you fuck up, and then you just have to fix it. And it’s all good, and it’s all easy.” As always, Pugh acted as if she was chopping, peeling, and talking to her viewers in real time. “I don’t do Instagram Live,” she explained, adding that she doesn’t know how to use the livestream feature and is “shit” when she does try to use it. To her, Instagram Stories are “way more chaotic in a very entertaining way.” Click through Pugh’s kitchen chaos on Instagram now.

florence pugh is cooking on instagram again and suddenly all is well in the world pic.twitter.com/RLJWxHurzH — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) January 29, 2022