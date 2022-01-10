We’ll Be Honest, the Jackass Forever Trailer Made Us Tear Up a Little Bit

Five seconds into the first Jackass Forever trailer, we were already getting a little choked up for some reason. Maybe it’s the black-and-white flashback footage of these knuckleheads palling around as jacked youths, framing the film as a rumination on age and friendship. But it doesn’t take long before the latest, final trailer devolves into the exact sort of insanity we’ve come to expect from a Jackass movie. The stakes couldn’t be higher for the stunts this time around, mostly because the gang might legitimately break their hips. Cut to Johnny Knoxville getting bowled over by a bull. There’s an exploding toilet. There’s taser play. There’s a return of the Bad Grandpa prosthetics. And there are some phenomenal special guests including Machine Gun Kelly, Eric Andre, and a live bear. And we’ll say it right now: Knoxville getting shot out of a cannon with angel wings is the most beautiful cinematic image we’ve seen all year. Jackass Forever finally hits theaters February 4 after being pushed back from October 2021.

This post has been updated throughout.