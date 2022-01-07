Kelly Clarkson Serves Up a Waitress Cover of ‘She Used to Be Mine’

Order up: Kelly Clarkson has vocals to spare. For her latest “Kellyoke” cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson sang Waitress’ heartbreaking showstopper “She Used to Be Mine.” The performance came after a direct request from the musical’s Twitter account, which was also retweeted by Waitress composer and original cast member Sara Bareilles. Lord knows the theater community could use a win right now — Waitress is now one of several Broadway shows that ended its run early due to COVID-19 — so of course Clarkson delivered. She belted out the emotional lyrics as a pair of dancers behind her twirled across a diner set. She then invited Ciara Renée, who stars as Jenna, to come on the show for an interview (at the time of taping, the musical hadn’t yet closed). Does this mean Clarkson is now open to requests? Because if so, we certainly wouldn’t be opposed to some more rapping.

