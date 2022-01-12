Mia Goth Goes A24 Gorecore in Ti West’s X

“I need to be famous, Wayne,” Mia Goth drawls in a tube top and the sort of unblended baby-blue eye shadow that drag queens call garage doors. “All the best people are.” This kicks off the trailer for X, Ti West’s latest indie horror film. Goth’s sleazy boyfriend (Martin Henderson) piles her, a gang of friends, and a film camera into a van and move into a ranch that they plan to turn into their very own porn set — only, the owner of the ranch is a classically creepy old man who warns them, “My wife is not well. It happens after dark.” There will be screaming. There will be slashing. There will be Scott Mescudi, a.k.a. Kid Cudi, acting alongside Jenna Ortega and Brittany Snow. If you liked the ranch scene with the seedy old man and the Manson girls in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but wished it had been longer and pulpier, X is out on March 18.

Related