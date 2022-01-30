Peyton Manning Is Emily in Paris’ Biggest Stan

Peyton Manning, two-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback, no doubt has some essential insight to offer on the NFL playoffs, but he dropped by SNL’s “Weekend Update” desk to fill us in on a different television phenomenon: Emily in Paris season two. “Colin, this show has everything,” Manning reported. “Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally! — not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich I can only describe it as food porn.” He even found a way to work the Netflix show into his thoughts on Tom Brady’s potential retirement, remarking, “I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships — sort of like Emily.” Manning’s delivery and comic timing is impressive and unsurprising, considering he hosted SNL back in 2007, giving us this classic digital short in the process. Watch Manning’s full “Update” appearance above.

Related