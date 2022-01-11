Feast Your Eyes, Finally, on The Bob’s Burgers Movie Trailer

Good news for everyone who’s been starving to see The Bob’s Burgers Movie. After two years of pandemic delays, 20th Century Studios has finally served up a trailer. The 90-second clip opens with realistic animation of a burger being sensually put together, then switches to the 2-D style that has marked 227 episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series about the Belchers. Unfortunately, things aren’t going so great for the family business in the movie. Linda is attempting to advertise a Bob’s Burgers stand outside of the Wonder Wharf by wearing a bikini over Gene’s burger suit and dancing. “What? It’s summer, and sex sells, baby,” she explains to Bob.

As it turns out, a massive sinkhole has opened up right in front of the restaurant, making it impossible to get to the entrance. According to the trailer description, the Belcher kids — Tina, Louise, and Gene — are determined to solve a mystery that could save Bob’s Burgers. It’s not clear exactly what they’re up to, but we see them skulking around both the Fischoder estate and the sinkhole. We also get glimpses of Tina horseback riding with Jimmy Jr., a robot, and a stage performance that seems to hint that the movie will stay true to its musical roots. Bob’s Burgers’ original voice cast will reprise their roles for this film, which creator Loren Bouchard will co-direct alongside Bernard Derriman. The Bob’s Burgers Movie is scheduled to flip into theaters, just in time for your Memorial Day weekend cookouts, on May 27.