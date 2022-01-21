When We Were Young Doubles the Nostalgia With a Second Day

Las Vegas rock festival When We Were Young has been through the Twitter ringer this week. First, everyone was gobsmacked by the amount of aughts emo, pop-punk, and Warped Tour ground that the lineup covered when it was announced Tuesday. (My Chem! Paramore! Avril! The Used! Taking Back Sunday! We could keep shouting!) Then, as the hours and days wore on, fans became skeptical of the festival’s ties to Live Nation, an organizer of Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld, on top of the sheer fact that 65 bands would be performing in one day. Those concerns didn’t stop the festival from selling out — in fact, the nostalgia hit was so strong organizers added a second day with the same lineup! Why not split the lineup into a much more manageable 30-bands-per-day situation instead? Beats us! But don’t worry, a When We Were Young spokesperson has confirmed festival safety will be “thoroughly planned for” in a statement to Newsweek. Whew! If you missed your chance at tickets to the closest thing to Warped Tour you may ever see again … well, hate to break it to you, but day two’s already sold out, too.