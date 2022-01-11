The Worst Person in the World Has the Best Trailer of the Week

Contrary to popular belief, even Scandinavians do not have their shit together all the time. Take Julie (Renate Reinsve), the star of The Worst Person in the World, who is 30 years old and feeling wayward as hell. In the latest trailer for the Norwegian film — premiering online here on Vulture — Julie finds herself in and out and in love with a cool Oslo cartoonist (Bergman Island’s Anders Danielsen Lie) and possibly a cool Oslo barista (Herbert Nordrum). “Sometimes I just want to feel things,” Julie says presumably moments before blowing up her life. At another point in the trailer, she literally falls through the floor. The Worst Person in the World is the third film in director Joachim Trier’s Oslo Trilogy and has received recognition from critics’ groups and festivals since Reinsve won Best Actress at Cannes last summer. Run (through a literally frozen city), don’t walk, to see this February 4 in limited release.

Related