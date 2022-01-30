If Robert Durst wasn’t already dead, Lisa Barlow would have killed him tonight. Lisa Barlow exploded in a hot mic tirade against her fellow Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Meredith Marks in this week’s episode, and Andy Cohen had Marks on to dissect Barlow’s rant line by line. Here’s an abridged quote of the hell Barlow unleashed on Marks.

Meredith can go fuck herself. I’m done with her cause I’m not a fucking whore, and I don’t cheat on my husband. Her and her dumb fucking family that poses. Why don’t you own a house? Wait, you can’t. ‘Cause your husband changes jobs every five minutes… She’s a whore. She’s fucked half of New York! She can go fuck herself! Here, you can have my mic back.

Marks tells Cohen (and a completely rapt Bridget Everett) that she suspects much of Barlow’s rage is projection. Meaning, “Lisa’s calling me a whore because she’s really the one slutting it up at the ol’ slut house.” And that she accused Meredith of being fake because she’s always posting staged shots on Instagram. Meredith says she’s slept with less than 10 people, that her husband changes jobs a lot because that’s the nature of his profession, and that they are currently renting because they are empty nesters who haven’t settled on a new forever home yet. And according to Marks, the whole tirade was prompted by someone telling Barlow that Meredith didn’t like Lisa’s house.