11 Books to Read If You Already Miss Yellowjackets

At first glance a graphic novel geared towards middle-schoolers might not have the broadest appeal, but The Breakaways is a tender and humorous all-ages read (and probably the only book on this list you and your kids can read together). Few stories capture the drama and dysfunction of soccer team dynamics better than this brightly illustrated comic, in which a ragtag bunch of junior-high-schoolers navigate life on and off the field. The Bloodhounds may not have Yellowjackets winning athletic record, but this diverse group of girls are challenged by many of the same issues, albeit in a way lower-stakes environment. From feuding friend groups to racial, sexual, and gender identities explorations, The Breakaways reflects the complicated realities of eighth grade.