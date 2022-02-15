Yellowstone Is Getting a Sequel for Its Prequel, 1932

Allegedly people are watching this. Allegedly! Photo: Emerson Miller/CBS

If you’re not watching Yellowstone, an easy way to remember what show it is is that it’s not the one about the girls’ soccer team. It’s the one that’s flyover Succession, and it also happens to be the most-watched show on cable. Building on its success, showrunner Taylor Sheridan created a prequel series about an earlier homesteading generation of the show’s central family called 1883. It premiered on Paramount+ in December 2021, and the ViacomCBS streaming service reports that it’s the most-watched title it has. Clearly there’s gold in that thar Paramount mountain logo, so ViacomCBS and Sheridan are making a third installment in the Dutton family saga called — wait for it — 1932.

Where Yellowstone is about land disputes and 1883 is about Tim McGraw in a covered wagon, 1932 “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” In a press release, executive producer David C. Glasser announced the show with a statement that sounds like the preamble for a lazy river at Dollywood: “Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences.” No cast has been announced yet, but we bet they’ll have a fun time casting Kevin Costner’s pappy.