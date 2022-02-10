Jurassic World Dominion Kicks Off 2022 Super Bowl Trailers

Photo: YouTube

On Sunday, February 13, millions of people will be sitting on their comfy couches and recliners, eating multitudinous sundry chips and dips, and watching football on their big crisp TVs — and studios are hoping that some 30-second ads will convince them to go back to movie theaters for entertainment instead. Among the commercial spots for this year’s Super Bowl are teasers for upcoming movies, including Jordan Peele’s latest horror and a Jurassic World entry featuring Laura Dern. Here are the 2022 trailers that have been released before kickoff at Super Bowl LVI, with updates to come.

Jurassic World Dominion

The trailer for the third (and final?) movie in the Chris Pratt–starring Jurassic World series shows a globe overrun with dinosaurs. Pratt leads a band of dino rustlers herding the creatures like cattle. “Humans and dinosaurs can’t coexist,” says Laura Dern in voice-over. “We created an ecological disaster.” She reunites with Sam Neill, and eventually Jeff Goldblum, and the trailer plays into this nostalgia by going heavy on John Williams’s theme. For all the triceratops and brachiosaurs wreaking havoc on civilization, though, the franchise’s greatest special effect remains Bryce Dallas Howard’s wig. Jurassic World Dominion is out June 10.

Nope

This is just a 30-second teaser for a longer trailer that will air during the Super Bowl, previewing Jordan Peele’s latest horror film, Nope. Most of the trailer sets us up with iconic moments from Get Out and Us and uses “Got 5 on It” in a way that worked so effectively for the latter’s trailer back in 2019. In the last few seconds, there are shots of Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun looking at something in horror. Maybe we’ll find out what it is on Sunday — or maybe when Nope hits theaters on July 22.

The Lost City

Okay, so we’re doing this. We’re trying to make that “Romancing the Stone quippy jungle adventure” thing happen again. “What is this, Taken? Am I tooken?” says Sandra Bullock before Channing Tatum comes to her rescue. Daniel Radcliffe playing a villain is a great call, and there’s a Brad Pitt cameo. If you like this sort of thing, may we recommend 2019’s exceptional live-action Dora the Explorer movie. Don’t believe us? You can wait for The Lost City on March 25.