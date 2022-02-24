Nobody Panic But Space-Demon ALF Has Escaped and He’s Coming Back

AAAAAAAAAAAAHHH! Photo: NBC/Kobal/Shutterstock

Everyone remembers that ’80s sitcom ALF ended on a happy note. The titular villain, ALF, finally gets captured and taken to a military base, freeing the Tanner family from their four-year hostage situation and ensuring the safety of cats everywhere. The world breathed a sigh of relief, as ALF’s reign of terror was finally intercepted. Now don’t freak out, but ALF has escaped, evolved, and is coming to streaming. Deadline reports that Shout! Factory has bought the rights to the nostalgic puppet show and has threatened to launch an “aggressive rollout” of ALF pop-culture content later this year. That will include streaming the original series and its animated spinoffs on the Shout! Factory TV streaming service, as well as developing “new ALF-related content” and “digital media initiatives.” Said series creators Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett, “This is the moment ALF fans have been waiting for.” Hold your cat close tonight.