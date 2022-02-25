Amanda Bynes Files to End Her Conservatorship After 9 Years

Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Following the high-profile legal battle that successfully ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, Amanda Bynes has submitted filings to Ventura County Superior Court to terminate her own conservatorship. On Tuesday, February 22, court records show that Bynes filed a Capacity Declaration, a form used in California court conservatorship cases in which a physician attests to a subject’s mental and cognitive capacity. The next day, Bynes filed a Petition for Termination of Conservatorship of Person and Estate, and the court scheduled a hearing for March 22.

The actor’s parents, Lynn (why are they always named Lynn?) and Rick Bynes, first filed for conservatorship over Bynes in 2013 after she was put on an involuntary mental-health evaluation hold. In August 2013, Lynn was granted legal control over her daughter’s financial, personal, and medical affairs. People reported in 2017 that Lynn successfully petitioned the court to terminate the conservatorship, but it was reinstated after Bynes suffered a “relapse” in 2019. In February 2020, Lynn used her conservator status to prevent Bynes’s marriage to her fiancé, Paul Michael. The two announced on Instagram that they were having a baby, but a lawyer denied the claims. In September 2021, Bynes’s attorney told “Page Six” that the status of Bynes’s conservatorship “is open day to day” and it “will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda.”