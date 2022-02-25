Amanda Bynes’s Mother 100 Percent Supports Request to End Her Conservatorship

Photo: GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Amanda Bynes’s mother, Lynn, 100 percent supports her daughter’s request to end her almost ten-year-long conservatorship. Bynes filed court papers in Ventura County on February 22 asking the judge to end the conservatorship with the support of her mother, who is also her conservator.

“Amanda’s mother, Lynn, is so proud of her for all the hard work and progress Amanda has made, and she supports Amanda’s petition to terminate the conservatorship,” said Lynn’s attorney Tamar Arminak. “Lynn is excited about the next chapter in Amanda’s life and being there for Amanda as her mother.”

Amanda was placed in a conservatorship after exhibiting erratic and potentially harmful behavior when she was 24. Lynn has served as her daughter’s conservator since it was put in place. Now 35, Amanda has submitted to court her request to end it backed up by the reports and findings of professionals that the safeguard is no longer necessary and her mother agrees.

Tamar said that Lynn plans to inform the court herself that “she 100 percent supports Amanda’s petition and is so proud of her progress.”

“She is taking care of herself, getting amazing grades at FIDM and involved in healthy and good relationships,” said Tamar.

Tamar said the conservatorship was put in place in 2013 only to help Amanda. Amanda’s parents filed in 2013 for the conservatorship over their daughter’s person and estate. Amanda was acting bizarre at the time and was charged with a misdemeanor after reportedly throwing a bong out of her NYC apartment. She later appeared for her court hearing in a disheveled blonde wig and for her arraignment in a long blue wig. She then traveled to Los Angeles and set a fire in a driveway using gasoline near her parents house. She was subsequently hospitalized in Los Angeles where she received treatment.

“Their intent was always to protect and preserve Amanda’s well-being only to hand back her freedom when the time was right,” said Tamar. “This was never intended to be permanent.”

Amanda’s petition included a declaration signed by her psychiatrist that states that she has no apparent impairments and “suffers no thought disorders.” Her request also states that Bynes is currently a student at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, where she earns above-average grades. Bynes earned an Associate of Arts degree cum laude from the school in Merchandise Product Development in 2018 and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

“Ms. Bynes contends her condition has improved, and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” Bynes’s attorney David Esquibas said in the court papers.

According to the court documents, Bynes had been living in a structured community for women since 2020, and in 2021 transitioned to an apartment community which offers an independent living environment. The living situation also has accountability safeguards such as ongoing random toxicology tests, weekly apartment checks, and weekly case manager meetings built in.

“The case manager in the community reports Ms. Bynes consistently tested negative for illicit substances in her system,” according to the court documents.

Since Bynes was placed in the conservatorship in 2013, her assets have been placed in a trust for her lifetime benefit and if the court grants her request to end her conservatorship, Bynes requests that her attorney be placed in charge of the trust.

A hearing on Amanda’s request is set for March 22 in Ventura County court.