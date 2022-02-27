Andy Warhol’s Deepfake Will Narrate His New Netflix Docuseries

Decades after his death, Andy Warhol will finally get his most ardent wish: complete eradication of the human being Andrew Warhola from the conglomeration of art and branding known as “Andy Warhol.” Using the same AI tech that controversially put words in Anthony Bourdain’s mouth, The Andy Warhol Diaries will feature narration by a Warhol-bot. The Netflix docuseries looks to be a full-life biography, using the titular diaries as a framing device. Warhol co-wrote the diaries with Pat Hackett. He would call Hackett in the morning and describe the previous day. It was, like, kind of the whole point. And whereas the Roadrunner crew did not have the permission of Bourdain’s estranged wife Ottavia Busia, the Warhol-bot has the full backing of the Warhol Foundation, per Hyperallergic. Warhol was always interested in muddying the concept of authorship. It was, like, kind of the whole point. The Andy Warhol Diaries premieres on Netflix March 9.

Related