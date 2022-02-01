If the Bengals Win the Super Bowl, You Can Thank Anitta

Attention Cincinnati Bengals fans: Brazilian pop star Anitta is on your side. The “Boys Don’t Cry” singer told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she will personally make sure that the Bengals win this year’s Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams. “I know for a fact. You can bet all your money,” she said. Anitta may not be the worst person to go to for financial advice — since 2021, she’s been a board member of Nubank, a digital Brazilian bank that’s worth billions. But what is it that makes her so sure that the a team that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in more than 30 years will emerge victorious on February 13? “One of my men is playing there,” she explained. As someone who travels around the world, she’s “gotta have options” — and one of them happens to play for the Bengals. “I know they’re gonna win, ‘cause Imma make sure he has a great night before. Imma make sure,” she vowed. True, she may have thought that her man was talking about soccer at first (because, you know, football does not mean the same thing in every country), but she’s done her research and now she’s up to speed. “I know everything,” Anitta declared. “He’s gonna have a great night, and he’s gonna win next day.” If she’s right, we expect to see some Bengals fans cheering in the crowd when she performs on the main stage at Coachella this year.

Related