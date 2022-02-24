AnnaLynne McCord Has Some (Spoken) Words for Putin

AnnaLynne McCord auditioning for the role of Putin’s mother. Photo: Screenshot via Twitter

It’s Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” all over again. Celebrities are now centering themselves in yet another tragedy: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some celebrities have taken to the internet to express their anger and grief, with Russian singer Regina Spektor sharing an image of herself as a child growing up in the former USSR alongside a message about the invasion’s emotional toll. Celebrities have the platforms to send impactful messages to their fanbases. But in some cases, they shunned impact for spectacle. AnnaLynne McCord came out strong with a Twitter video that starts with the words, “Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin, I am so sorry I was not your mother.” At first, it seems an open letter to a world leader, before it dawns with increasing horror that McCord is actually rhyming. The 90210 actress filmed herself apparently reciting poetry about how conflict could have been prevented if she was there to foster the goodness in his heart, saying: “If I was your mother / The world would have been warm / So much laughter and joy / Nothing would harm.” McCord is getting roasted on Twitter for her video, but the memes have only just begun.

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

Fellow celebrity John Cena went from being completely invisible to visible in the absolute worst way when he seemed to use the war to advertise his HBO Max show Peacemaker in a Thursday morning Tweet. “If I could summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so,” he wrote. Cena’s use of the hashtag and emoji came off as insensitive to some users, who believed he was capitalizing on the conflict.

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022

And while Bethenny Frankel planned disaster relief, Bravo host Andy Cohen woke up and sent a powerful one-word message to the warring countries … in the form of a Wordle screenshot on his Instagram Story. “PEACE,” he wrote in the first line of the grid. Not a single letter was close. A true humanitarian.