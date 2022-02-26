Avril Lavigne Has a ‘Hello Kitty’ Themed Bedroom

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety

Avril Lavigne is known for her distinct style; she practically started the trend of neckties with baggy clothes in the early 2000s. Her style later evolved from a “Sk8r Boi” inspired look to a “more feminine [look] over the years.” Lavigne discusses her new album with Vogue, sharing that she still loves Hello Kitty and has an extensive collection of merchandise. “I have a Hello Kitty bedroom in my house. I have this huge pink couch that has all these Hello Kitty stuffed animals on it, from tours and from fans as gifts,” said the “Complicated” singer. Her Hello Kitty collectibles seem to be her largest collection of items; Lavigne also shared that she collects tiaras and Doc Marten boots. But Hello Kitty takes front and center in her home.“The house was built around the bedroom. It’s big and has a stripper pole,” continued Lavigne, “It’s a guest bedroom and everyone wants to stay in there.”

Lavigne has never been shy about her obsession with the Sanrio kitty; she has a music video for her single, “Hello Kitty” that created backlash for allegedly appropriating Japanese culture. She addressed the criticism to the song in 2014, tweeting, “RACIST??? LOLOLOL!!! I love Japanese culture and I spend half of my time in Japan.” The song was slammed by critics and fans alike, described as “an embarrassment in any language.” Lavigne returned to her pop punk-inspired music with her new album Love Sux.